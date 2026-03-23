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Naz Reid News: Scores 11 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Reid supplied 11 points (4-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and one block in 26 minutes during Sunday's 102-92 victory over Boston.

Reid returned to action after a two-game absence related to an ankle sprain. Across 69 appearances this season, Reid holds averages of 13.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.0 blocks and 2.2 three-pointers.

Naz Reid
Minnesota Timberwolves
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