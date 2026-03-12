Naz Reid News: Scores 18 off bench in loss

Reid notched 18 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and three rebounds in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 153-128 loss to the Clippers.

The Timberwolves suffered a blowout defeat Wednesday but Reid was one of the few standout performers for Minnesota, as he notched his best scoring output since a 20-point effort against Dallas on Feb. 20. Reid has scored in double digits off the bench in seven of his nine outings since the All-Star break, averaging 12.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He remains a serviceable fantasy asset despite his second-unit role.