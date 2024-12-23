Naz Reid News: Scores team-high 23 points

Reid accumulated 23 points (10-19 FG, 3-10 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Monday's 117-104 loss to the Hawks.

Despite a trip to the locker room due to an apparent ankle injury, Reid was one of very few bright spots for the Timberwolves, leading the team with 23 points. It's been an underwhelming season for Reid, failing to live up to expectations after a breakout campaign during the 2023-24 season. Perhaps this performance can turn things around for Reid, something the Timberwolves would welcome with open arms.