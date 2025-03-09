Naz Reid News: Shifting to bench Sunday

Reid is not in the Timberwolves' starting lineup against the Spurs on Sunday.

Reid has been in the Timberwolves' starting lineup since Feb. 1 due to injuries to Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert (back). Reid will come off the bench Sunday with Gobert and Randle both available, but Reid has averaged 25.5 minutes per game as a reserve this season and should still bring plenty of fantasy value.