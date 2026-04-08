Naz Reid News: Starting versus Orlando

Reid will start in Wednesday's game against Orlando.

With Julius Randle (hand) and Rudy Gobert (rest) unavailable, Reid will make his first start since the 126-123 loss to San Antonio on Jan. 17. In two starts this season, the 26-year-old has averaged 9.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals across 16.5 minutes.