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Naz Reid News: Starting versus Orlando

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Reid will start in Wednesday's game against Orlando.

With Julius Randle (hand) and Rudy Gobert (rest) unavailable, Reid will make his first start since the 126-123 loss to San Antonio on Jan. 17. In two starts this season, the 26-year-old has averaged 9.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals across 16.5 minutes.

Naz Reid
Minnesota Timberwolves
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