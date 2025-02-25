Naz Reid News: Stays hot in February

Reid logged 22 points (7-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists across 41 minutes during Monday's 131-128 overtime win over the Thunder.

Rudy Gobert (back) has missed four straight games while Julius Randle (groin) has sat out the entire month of February, leaving Reid to hold down the fort in Minnesota's frontcourt. The 25-year-old has thrived with the added usage, scoring in double digits in 10 straight contests while averaging 21.5 points, 9.7 boards, 3.6 assists, 2.8 threes and 1.7 blocks in 37.1 minutes. Both Randle and Gobert seem close to returning, but until they are actually back on the court, Reid figures to stay productive.