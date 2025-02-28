Naz Reid News: Strong double-double vs. Utah

Reid amassed 27 points (10-25 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals across 41 minutes during Friday's 117-116 loss to the Jazz.

Reid led the Timberwolves in points, rebounds and steals Friday, and he tied a season high with six three-pointers. It was a great bounceback performance for Reid after he went 1-for-10 from the field against the Lakers on Thursday, but his efforts weren't enough to get the Timberwolves back in the win column. He'll look to help Minnesota snap out of its two-game losing streak Sunday against Phoenix.