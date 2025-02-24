Naz Reid News: Strong performance in loss

Reid had 22 points (6-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and four blocks in 40 minutes during Sunday's 130-123 loss to the Thunder.

With Rudy Gobert missing his third straight game with back spasms, Reid drew another start and made the most of it. He's been on an absolute tear over his last three games, averaging 23.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.7 three-pointers and 2.7 blocks on 50.0 percent shooting from the field.