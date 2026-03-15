Naz Reid News: Tweaks right shoulder in loss

Reid posted six points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and two steals in 28 minutes during Sunday's 116-103 loss to the Thunder.

Reid got tangled up with Isaiah Hartenstein on a drive to the hoop and wound up getting sandwiched between Hartenstein and the basketball stanchion, as Hartenstein tumbled on top of him after the play. Reid was slow to get up, and while he played through the shoulder issue without requiring a trip to the locker room, he did appear to be in some discomfort for the remainder of the game. The Timberwolves have a Tuesday-Wednesday, back-to-back set coming up, so managers will need to be on alert for a potential maintenance day.