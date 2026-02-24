Naz Reid headshot

Naz Reid News: Upgraded to available

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 24, 2026 at 11:15am

Reid (shoulder) is available for Tuesday's game against Portland.

Reid is ready to return from a one-game absence with right shoulder soreness. Over his last six games, the star big man has averaged 11.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks in 25.6 minutes per contest.

Naz Reid
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Naz Reid See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Naz Reid See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago
10 Fantasy Basketball “Iron Men”: Top-100 Players with Elite Availability
NBA
10 Fantasy Basketball “Iron Men”: Top-100 Players with Elite Availability
Author Image
Dan Bruno
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 6
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
18 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, February 2
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, February 2
Rotowire Staff
22 days ago