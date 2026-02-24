Naz Reid News: Upgraded to available
Reid (shoulder) is available for Tuesday's game against Portland.
Reid is ready to return from a one-game absence with right shoulder soreness. Over his last six games, the star big man has averaged 11.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks in 25.6 minutes per contest.
