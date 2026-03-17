Naz Reid News: Will play Tuesday

Reid (shoulder) is available for Tuesday's game against the Suns, per Chris Hine of the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Reid is battling a right shoulder contusion, but the issue won't stop him from playing the first half of Minnesota's back-to-back set. The big man has averaged 12.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 25.4 minutes per game over his last six contests, and Reid should see a bump in usage due to the absence of Anthony Edwards (knee).