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Naz Reid News: Will play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 10:24am

Reid (shoulder) is available for Tuesday's game against the Suns, per Chris Hine of the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Reid is battling a right shoulder contusion, but the issue won't stop him from playing the first half of Minnesota's back-to-back set. The big man has averaged 12.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 25.4 minutes per game over his last six contests, and Reid should see a bump in usage due to the absence of Anthony Edwards (knee).

Naz Reid
Minnesota Timberwolves
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