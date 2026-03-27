Neemias Queta headshot

Neemias Queta Injury: Cleared to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2026 at 9:55am

Queta (thumb) will play Friday against the Hawks, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Queta will shake off a questionable tag for this contest. He's been terrific over his last six contests, averaging 11.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 0.8 blocks in 27.9 minutes per contest.

Neemias Queta
Boston Celtics
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