Neemias Queta headshot

Neemias Queta Injury: Doubtful for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Queta is doubtful for Monday's game against the Hawks with a right thumb sprain.

With how the Celtics have handled recent games, this may just be a maintenance day on the second leg of this back-to-back set. With Queta expected to sit out, the Celtics may lean more on Luka Garza and Amari Williams.

Neemias Queta
Boston Celtics
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