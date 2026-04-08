Neemias Queta Injury: Iffy for Thursday
Queta (toe) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Knicks.
The toe sprain is a new concern for Queta, who has missed just two games since the All-Star break. If the big man is unable to suit up in the front end of this back-to-back, Nikola Vucevic and Luka Garza would be candidates to take on expanded roles.
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