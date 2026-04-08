Neemias Queta headshot

Neemias Queta Injury: Iffy for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Queta (toe) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Knicks.

The toe sprain is a new concern for Queta, who has missed just two games since the All-Star break. If the big man is unable to suit up in the front end of this back-to-back, Nikola Vucevic and Luka Garza would be candidates to take on expanded roles.

Neemias Queta
Boston Celtics
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