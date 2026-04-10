Neemias Queta Injury: Probable for Friday
Queta (toe) is probable for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
Queta is expected to push through this injury for the second leg of this back-to-back set. He double-doubled against the Knicks on Thursday with 10 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 24 minutes.
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