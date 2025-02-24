Fantasy Basketball
Neemias Queta

Neemias Queta Injury: Probable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Queta (illness) is probable for Tuesday's matchup against the Raptors, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Queta is likely to return to game action after missing Sunday's win over the Knicks due to a non-COVID illness. The big man has received inconsistent playing time over his last five outings, during which he has averaged 4.2 points and 2.6 rebounds across 9.4 minutes per contest. However, Queta could see an uptick in playing time Tuesday if Al Horford (toe) is downgraded from questionable to out.

Neemias Queta
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
