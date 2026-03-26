Neemias Queta Injury: Questionable with thumb sprain
Queta is questionable for Friday's game against Atlanta with a right thumb sprain.
Queta is at risk of missing just his fifth contest of the season Friday. If the big man cannot suit up, Luka Garza would likely start at center and make sense as a strong plug-and-play fantasy option in most leagues.
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