Neemias Queta headshot

Neemias Queta Injury: Questionable with thumb sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Queta is questionable for Friday's game against Atlanta with a right thumb sprain.

Queta is at risk of missing just his fifth contest of the season Friday. If the big man cannot suit up, Luka Garza would likely start at center and make sense as a strong plug-and-play fantasy option in most leagues.

Neemias Queta
Boston Celtics
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