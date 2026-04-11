Neemias Queta Injury: Ruled out for Sunday

Queta (toe) won't play Sunday versus the Magic, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

The Celtics are expected to sit their entire starting lineup for Sunday's regular-season finale, and Nikola Vucevic (finger) is also expected to hit the sidelines, so Luka Garza and Amari Williams should get all the run they can handle. While Queta will skip Sunday's game, we wouldn't expect this minor toe injury to impact his status for the playoffs.