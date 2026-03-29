Neemias Queta headshot

Neemias Queta Injury: Trending toward playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Queta (thumb) has been upgraded from questionable to probable for Sunday's game against Charlotte, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

It looks like Queta will play through a right thumb sprain for Sunday's game, though there's no guarantee that he'll be available for the second leg of the Celtics' back-to-back set against the Hawks on Monday. Queta has logged double-digit rebounds in three of his last four outings and has averaged 10.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 0.9 blocks over 27.9 minutes per game across his last seven appearances.

Neemias Queta
Boston Celtics
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