Neemias Queta Injury: Unavailable versus Atlanta
Queta (thumb) won't play in Monday's game against the Hawks, according to Keith Smith of Spotrac.com.
Queta finished with 17 points, eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in Sunday's 114-99 win over Charlotte. However, he won't suit up for the second of a back-to-back, meaning his next opportunity to play will be Wednesday in Miami. With Queta ruled out, Luka Garza is anticipated to enter the starting lineup. In four starts this season, Garza has averaged 6.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 0.5 steals across 17.8 minutes of work.
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