Neemias Queta News: Another double-double Tuesday
Queta supplied 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 97-81 win over the Suns.
Queta recorded his second straight double-double, once again outperforming Nikola Vucevic. While the addition of Vucevic has had an impact on Queta's playing time, the fact that he is a superior defender appears to have him ahead of Vucevic in the rotation. Assuming he can see close to 22 minutes per night moving forward, Queta should still be able to flirt with top 100 value.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Neemias Queta See More
-
NBA Start/Sit
Week 18 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Key Injury Updates, Sleeper PicksYesterday
-
General NBA Article
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball5 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Top Buys & Sells After NBA Trade Deadline13 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Week 17 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Schedule Notes, Sleepers & Injuries15 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 816 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Neemias Queta See More