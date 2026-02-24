Neemias Queta News: Another double-double Tuesday

Queta supplied 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 97-81 win over the Suns.

Queta recorded his second straight double-double, once again outperforming Nikola Vucevic. While the addition of Vucevic has had an impact on Queta's playing time, the fact that he is a superior defender appears to have him ahead of Vucevic in the rotation. Assuming he can see close to 22 minutes per night moving forward, Queta should still be able to flirt with top 100 value.