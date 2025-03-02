Neemias Queta News: Assigned and recalled Saturday

The Celtics assigned Queta to the G League's Maine Celtics before he was later recalled to the NBA on Saturday.

Queta likely joined the G League Celtics for Saturday's practice ahead of their matchup against the Grand Rapids Gold on Tuesday. The 25-year-old big man has received inconsistent playing time with the parent club of late, and he has averaged 5.0 points and 2.9 rebounds across 13.1 minutes per game in his last 10 appearances.