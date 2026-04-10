Neemias Queta News: Available Friday
Queta (toe) is available for Friday's game versus New Orleans, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Queta is overcoming a probable designation due to a toe injury Friday. The big man has scored in double figures in six consecutive contests, a stretch during which he's recorded three double-doubles.
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