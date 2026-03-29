Neemias Queta News: Available to play
Queta (thumb) is available for Sunday's game in Charlotte, Bobby Krivitsky of Forbes.com reports.
Queta will power through the thumb issue and should see his usual minutes as a starter Sunday. Queta is averaging 9.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game this season.
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