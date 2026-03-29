Neemias Queta headshot

Neemias Queta News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Queta (thumb) is available for Sunday's game in Charlotte, Bobby Krivitsky of Forbes.com reports.

Queta will power through the thumb issue and should see his usual minutes as a starter Sunday. Queta is averaging 9.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

Neemias Queta
Boston Celtics
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