Neemias Queta News: Back to bench Saturday

Queta is not in the Celtics' starting lineup against the Lakers on Saturday, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Queta made his sixth start of the season Thursday against the 76ers and finished with eight points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 24 minutes. He'll come off the bench Saturday due to the return of Al Horford, but Queta and Luke Kornet should still see minutes off the bench due to the continued absence of Kristaps Porzingis (illness).