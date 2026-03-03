Neemias Queta News: Cleared from injury report

Queta (rest) is off the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, per Keith Smith of Spotrac.com.

The Celtics gave Queta the night off during Monday's win over the Bucks, but the 26-year-old big man is ready to return to the floor Wednesday and figures to send Nikola Vucevic back to the bench. Over his past five appearances, Queta is averaging 13.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.6 assists in 24.6 minutes per contest while shooting a robust 69.2 percent from the field.