Neemias Queta News: Double-double with two blocks
Queta chipped in 24 points (11-13 FG, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 31 minutes during Saturday's 111-100 victory over Washington.
Queta did most of his damage in the first half, scoring 22 of his 24 points in the opening two quarters. Although he slowed in the second half, it was still a productive night, with Queta recording his first double-double in more than a week. Despite his limited offensive showing this season, Queta has been a solid standard league asset, putting up top 85 value through 63 games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Neemias Queta See More
-
NBA Picks
Celtics vs. Mavericks Prop Bets: Expert Betting Picks for Tonight's Game (March 6, 2026)8 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 410 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 212 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 212 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Injury Reports, Lineups & Player Picks12 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Neemias Queta See More