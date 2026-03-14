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Neemias Queta News: Double-double with two blocks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Queta chipped in 24 points (11-13 FG, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 31 minutes during Saturday's 111-100 victory over Washington.

Queta did most of his damage in the first half, scoring 22 of his 24 points in the opening two quarters. Although he slowed in the second half, it was still a productive night, with Queta recording his first double-double in more than a week. Despite his limited offensive showing this season, Queta has been a solid standard league asset, putting up top 85 value through 63 games.

Neemias Queta
Boston Celtics
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