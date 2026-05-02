Neemias Queta News: Double-doubles off bench

Queta posted 17 points (7-8 FG, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds and one assist over 33 minutes during Saturday's 109-100 loss to the 76ers in Game 7 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Queta moved back to the bench, although he still managed to log a series-high 33 minutes. While it was a breakout season for Queta, he was outplayed by Joel Embiid over the final four games of the series, with Embiid averaging 28.0 points and 9.0 rebounds. Looking ahead, Boston has some decisions to make regarding its frontcourt. Queta is seemingly the incumbent right now, but that could change if the organization opts to go in another direction. As for Queta himself, he closes the campaign with averages of 10.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 25.0 minutes per game.