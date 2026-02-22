Neemias Queta News: Double-doubles vs. LAL
Queta posted 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and three blocks over 26 minutes during the Celtics' 111-89 win over the Lakers on Sunday.
Queta led the the Celtics in both blocks and rebounds Sunday (including four offensive boards) en route to his 10th double-double of the season (and third over his last nine outings). Queta continues to serve in a prominent role as the Celtics' starting center despite the team's acquisition of Nikola Vucevic at the trade deadline. Queta has averaged 8.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 blocks over 25.1 minutes per game since Feb. 1.
