Neemias Queta headshot

Neemias Queta News: Double-doubles vs. LAL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Queta posted 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and three blocks over 26 minutes during the Celtics' 111-89 win over the Lakers on Sunday.

Queta led the the Celtics in both blocks and rebounds Sunday (including four offensive boards) en route to his 10th double-double of the season (and third over his last nine outings). Queta continues to serve in a prominent role as the Celtics' starting center despite the team's acquisition of Nikola Vucevic at the trade deadline. Queta has averaged 8.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 blocks over 25.1 minutes per game since Feb. 1.

Neemias Queta
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Neemias Queta See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Neemias Queta See More
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
NBA
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Top Buys & Sells After NBA Trade Deadline
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Top Buys & Sells After NBA Trade Deadline
Author Image
Mike Barner
11 days ago
Week 17 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Schedule Notes, Sleepers & Injuries
NBA
Week 17 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Schedule Notes, Sleepers & Injuries
Author Image
Adam King
13 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
18 days ago