Neemias Queta News: Efficient in win over OKC

Queta logged 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 119-109 victory over the Thunder.

Queta now plays a secondary role on offense now that the Celtics are close to full strength, but the big man has found ways to contribute and is putting up solid numbers across the board. He left his mark defensively in this one with two blocks, making it the third time he's done that in his last seven games, and it was also the third time he scored in double digits in that span. No one would expect Queta to carry Boston offensively, but he'll remain valuable as long as he continues to start and make the most with his touches. On that note, it's worth noting that Queta is shooting 65.9 percent from the floor in that seven-game stretch -- and 63.6 percent since the All-Star break.