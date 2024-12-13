Fantasy Basketball
Neemias Queta headshot

Neemias Queta News: Efficient night in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 13, 2024 at 11:57am

Queta recorded four points (2-3 FG), two rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 18 minutes during Thursday's 123-99 victory over Detroit.

The big man saw significant playing time off the bench while serving as the primary backup to Kristaps Porzingis on Thursday. Queta has appeared in three consecutive outings following a DNP-CD on Dec. 4, during which he has averaged 3.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 blocks across 15.7 minutes per contest.

Neemias Queta
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
