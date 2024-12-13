Neemias Queta News: Efficient night in win

Queta recorded four points (2-3 FG), two rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 18 minutes during Thursday's 123-99 victory over Detroit.

The big man saw significant playing time off the bench while serving as the primary backup to Kristaps Porzingis on Thursday. Queta has appeared in three consecutive outings following a DNP-CD on Dec. 4, during which he has averaged 3.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 blocks across 15.7 minutes per contest.