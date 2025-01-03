Fantasy Basketball
Neemias Queta headshot

Neemias Queta News: Efficient shooting in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Queta ended Thursday's 118-115 win over the Timberwolves with eight points (4-5 FG), five rebounds and one steal in 22 minutes.

Queta has seen a big bump in minutes over the last two games and has been efficient when on the floor for the Celtics. The 25-year-old has scored eight points in back-to-back games while missing only two shots combined (8-for-10) against the Raptors and Timberwolves.

