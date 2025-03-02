Neemias Queta News: Flirts with double-double off bench
Queta supplied eight points (4-5 FG), 10 rebounds and one assist across 17 minutes during Sunday's 110-103 win over the Nuggets.
Queta provided a nice lift off the Celtics bench Sunday, leading all second unit players in rebounds while finishing two points short of a double-double. Queta matched a season high in rebounds, having hauled in 10 boards on two occasions.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now