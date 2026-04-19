Neemias Queta News: Foul trouble in Sunday's win
Queta posted 13 points (5-5 FG, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block over 15 minutes during the Celtics' 123-91 win over the 76ers in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs Sunday.
Both Queta and Nikola Vucevic found themselves in foul trouble in the first half, which prompted head coach Joe Mazulla to deploy Luka Garza more than anticipated. Queta still scored in double digits despite the lack of playing time, and if he can avoid foul trouble, he could have some productive stat lines in round one while going up against Andre Drummond and Adem Bona, though Queta would have his hands full on the defensive end of the floor if Joel Embiid (appendectomy) is cleared to return.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Neemias Queta See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Playoff Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 19Yesterday
-
Player Rankings
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You Need2 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 109 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 910 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: PrizePicks, Sleeper, and Underdog for Thursday, April 910 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Neemias Queta See More