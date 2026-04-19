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Neemias Queta News: Foul trouble in Sunday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Queta posted 13 points (5-5 FG, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block over 15 minutes during the Celtics' 123-91 win over the 76ers in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs Sunday.

Both Queta and Nikola Vucevic found themselves in foul trouble in the first half, which prompted head coach Joe Mazulla to deploy Luka Garza more than anticipated. Queta still scored in double digits despite the lack of playing time, and if he can avoid foul trouble, he could have some productive stat lines in round one while going up against Andre Drummond and Adem Bona, though Queta would have his hands full on the defensive end of the floor if Joel Embiid (appendectomy) is cleared to return.

Neemias Queta
Boston Celtics
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