Neemias Queta headshot

Neemias Queta News: Good to go Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Queta (illness) is available for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.

A non-COVID illness prevented Queta from playing in Sunday's win against the Knicks, but the fourth-year big man has recovered enough to be cleared to play Tuesday. With Al Horford (toe) and Luke Kornet (personal) both ruled out, Queta should see a heavy dosage of playing time behind and alongside Kristaps Porzingis.

