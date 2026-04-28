Neemias Queta News: Grabs 14 boards in Game 5 loss
Queta contributed eight points (4-8 FG, 0-2 FT), 14 rebounds and one assist across 26 minutes during Tuesday's 113-97 loss to the 76ers in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Queta picked up his fourth foul early in the third quarter, allowing Joel Embiid to feast down low. Although he did manage to play 26 minutes, Queta's absence at key points was certainly an issue for the Celtics. While his numbers haven't jumped off the page, Queta's presence on the defensive end is going to be crucial heading into Game 6 on Thursday.
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