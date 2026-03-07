Neemias Queta headshot

Neemias Queta News: In-line for expanded role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2026 at 9:41am

Queta registered 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-7 FT), 15 rebounds, one block and one steal over 26 minutes during Friday's 120-100 victory over the Mavericks.

Queta dominated the glass Friday, pulling down a game-high 15 rebounds to secure his fourth double-double in his last seven outings. His outlook for the remainder of the regular season has shifted significantly following the news that Nikola Vucevic (finger) is expected to miss at least 3-to-4 weeks. While Queta and Vucevic had been splitting time at center, Queta is now locked in as the primary interior option for Boston. With Vucevic sidelined, Queta's 25-plus minute workload appears secure.

Neemias Queta
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Neemias Queta See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Neemias Queta See More
Celtics vs. Mavericks Prop Bets: Expert Betting Picks for Tonight's Game (March 6, 2026)
NBA
Celtics vs. Mavericks Prop Bets: Expert Betting Picks for Tonight's Game (March 6, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 2
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 2
Rotowire Staff
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
5 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Injury Reports, Lineups & Player Picks
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Injury Reports, Lineups & Player Picks
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
5 days ago