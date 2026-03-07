Neemias Queta News: In-line for expanded role

Queta registered 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-7 FT), 15 rebounds, one block and one steal over 26 minutes during Friday's 120-100 victory over the Mavericks.

Queta dominated the glass Friday, pulling down a game-high 15 rebounds to secure his fourth double-double in his last seven outings. His outlook for the remainder of the regular season has shifted significantly following the news that Nikola Vucevic (finger) is expected to miss at least 3-to-4 weeks. While Queta and Vucevic had been splitting time at center, Queta is now locked in as the primary interior option for Boston. With Vucevic sidelined, Queta's 25-plus minute workload appears secure.