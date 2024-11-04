Neemias Queta News: In starting five Monday

Queta will enter the starting lineup in Monday's game against the Hawks, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

The 25-year-old center will start alongside Al Horford in the frontocourt with Jaylen Brown (hip) out. Queta has played double-digit minutes in each of the Celtics' last three games, during which he averaged 6.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists while shooting 75.0 percent from the field across 17.7 minutes per game.