Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Neemias Queta headshot

Neemias Queta News: In starting five Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 4, 2024

Queta will enter the starting lineup in Monday's game against the Hawks, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

The 25-year-old center will start alongside Al Horford in the frontocourt with Jaylen Brown (hip) out. Queta has played double-digit minutes in each of the Celtics' last three games, during which he averaged 6.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists while shooting 75.0 percent from the field across 17.7 minutes per game.

Neemias Queta
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now