Neemias Queta News: Nears double-double in spot start

Queta totaled 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one block and one steal over 23 minutes during Monday's 123-93 win over the Hawks.

Queta made the first start of his NBA career and looked good operating in the frontcourt alongside Al Horford. However, Queta's presence in the starting lineup is expected to be a short one. Luke Kornet could move into a starting role for Wednesday's matchup against the Warriors in case Jaylen Brown (hip) is ruled out and Boston decides to play with a traditional lineup once again.