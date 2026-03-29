Neemias Queta News: Nets 17 points with eight boards
Queta contributed 17 points (8-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 29 minutes during Sunday's 114-99 victory over the Hornets.
Queta attempted just his sixth three-pointer of the season in this one, but it ended like the previous five - with a miss. While he regularly brings donuts to the three-point category, he's still been flirting with top-75 value on the season thanks to his solid output in rebounding (8.3), shot blocking (1.3) and field goal percentage (64).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Neemias Queta See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 272 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, March 254 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 227 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 209 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 209 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Neemias Queta See More