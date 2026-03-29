Neemias Queta News: Nets 17 points with eight boards

Queta contributed 17 points (8-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 29 minutes during Sunday's 114-99 victory over the Hornets.

Queta attempted just his sixth three-pointer of the season in this one, but it ended like the previous five - with a miss. While he regularly brings donuts to the three-point category, he's still been flirting with top-75 value on the season thanks to his solid output in rebounding (8.3), shot blocking (1.3) and field goal percentage (64).