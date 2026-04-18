Neemias Queta News: Not listed on injury report
Queta (toe) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's Game 1 against the 76ers.
Queta missed Boston's regular-season finale due to a right toe sprain but is good to go for the start of the playoffs. Over six regular-season appearances in April, the big man averaged 13.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.0 blocks in 26.3 minutes per showing.
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