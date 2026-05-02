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Neemias Queta News: Not starting Game 7

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 2, 2026 at 4:34pm

Queta won't start Saturday's Game 7 of the Eastern Conference first-round series against Philadelphia, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Queta combined for 25 rebounds in the last two games of this series. However, with Jayson Tatum (knee) ruled out, head coach Joe Mazzulla is making some adjustments heading into Game 7, with Luka Garza entering the starting lineup. Still, it's reasonable to assume Queta will see more minutes than anyone else at the position despite coming off the bench.

Neemias Queta
Boston Celtics
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