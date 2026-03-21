Neemias Queta News: Perfect double-double Friday
Queta produced 12 points (4-4 FG, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist in 18 minutes during Friday's 117-112 victory over Memphis.
Aside from notching his fourth double-double since the beginning of the month, it's worth noting that Queta also achieved this feat by not missing any of his shots from the field. His offensive touches will be even more inconsistent now that Jayson Tatum is back in the lineup, but the big man is making the most of his opportunities. Queta is averaging 10.7 points and 9.0 rebounds per game in March while shooting 62.7 percent from the floor.
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