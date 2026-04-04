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Neemias Queta News: Picks up another double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Queta closed Friday's 133-101 win over Milwaukee with 19 points (8-11 FG, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and four blocks in 29 minutes.

It was Queta's second straight double-double, and his 16th of the season. The fifth-year center has pulled down double-digit boards in nine of his last 14 games, averaging 10.9 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 blocks in 28.1 minutes over that stretch while shooting 64.2 percent from the floor.

Neemias Queta
Boston Celtics
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