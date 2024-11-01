Neemias Queta News: Pops for 12 points in win

Queta recorded 12 points (6-6 FG), six rebounds and one assist over 24 minutes during Friday's 124-109 victory over the Hornets.

Queta logged a season-high 24 minutes, making the most of the fact that Al Horford was resting. While Luke Kornet got the start, it was Queta who stepped up, something to keep in mind the next time Horford is given the night off. With that said, the allocation of minutes could vary depending on the matchup, so there is no guarantee Queta plays 24 minutes next time.