Neemias Queta News: Quiet in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Queta racked up five points (1-3 FG, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block across 19 minutes during Tuesday's 125-116 loss to the Spurs.

The Celtics chose to ride the hot hand of Ron Harper on Tuesday, which limited Queta's playing time. Queta has averaged 10.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 23.8 minutes per tilt in his last 10 games, shooting 62.1 percent from the field.

Neemias Queta
Boston Celtics
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Neemias Queta See More
