Neemias Queta News: Receiving rest Monday
The Celtics have ruled out Queta for Monday's game against the Bucks for rest purposes.
Queta will get a well-deserved breather one day after posting a career-high 27 points and grabbing 17 boards in a 114-98 win over the 76ers. In Queta's absence, Nikola Vucevic will likely draw his first start since joining the Celtics ahead of the trade deadline, while Luka Garza could re-enter the rotation as Vucevic's primary backup.
