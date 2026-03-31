Neemias Queta News: Removed from injury report
Queta (thumb) is off the injury report for Wednesday's game against Miami, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
After sitting out Monday's to the Hawks with a thumb injury, Queta is ready to get back into the lineup Wednesday and will likely push Luka Garza to the bench. Queta has averaged 11.0 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 27.9 minutes per contest in his last eight games, shooting 69.1 percent from the field during this stretch.
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