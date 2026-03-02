Neemias Queta News: Sitting out Monday
Queta is out for Monday's game against the Bucks for rest purposes, per NBA reporter Marc Stein.
It's well-deserved night off for Queta, who went off for a career-high 27 points during Sunday's win over the 76ers. Nikola Vucevic figures to draw his first start Monday since joining the Celtics ahead of the trade deadline, and Luka Garza should step into the backup center role in the absence of Queta.
