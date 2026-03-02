Neemias Queta headshot

Neemias Queta News: Sitting out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Queta is out for Monday's game against the Bucks for rest purposes, per NBA reporter Marc Stein.

It's well-deserved night off for Queta, who went off for a career-high 27 points during Sunday's win over the 76ers. Nikola Vucevic figures to draw his first start Monday since joining the Celtics ahead of the trade deadline, and Luka Garza should step into the backup center role in the absence of Queta.

Neemias Queta
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Neemias Queta See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Neemias Queta See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
9 NBA Fantasy Sleepers to Target on the Waiver Wire Before Season’s Stretch Run
NBA
9 NBA Fantasy Sleepers to Target on the Waiver Wire Before Season’s Stretch Run
Author Image
Adam King
3 days ago
Week 18 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Key Injury Updates, Sleeper Picks
NBA
Week 18 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Key Injury Updates, Sleeper Picks
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
7 days ago
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
NBA
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
11 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Top Buys & Sells After NBA Trade Deadline
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Top Buys & Sells After NBA Trade Deadline
Author Image
Mike Barner
19 days ago