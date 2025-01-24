Neemias Queta News: Solid performance in limited run

Queta chipped in six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 FT), three assists, two steals, one rebound and one block across nine minutes during Thursday's 117-96 loss to the Lakers.

Queta tied the game-high mark in steals while putting together a respectable outing in his limited run. The 25-year-old has operated in a fairly inconsistent role throughout the season. Over his last five appearances, he has averaged 5.8 points and 2.4 rebounds in 14.2 minutes per contest.